The 2023 Busan International Pole Vault Meeting will be held at the special arena in Gwangan waterfront park on June 9th and 10th.

The International Pole Vault Meeting began in 2009 and was approved by the Asian Athletics Association in 2010.

A total of 12 meets have taken place so far.

Schedule

U20: June 9 at 2:00 p.m.

Women: June 10 at 4:00 p.m.

Men: June 10 at 8:10 p.m