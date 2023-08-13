2023 Busan International Rock Festival Releases First Lineup

The city of Busan announced the first batch of 20 teams from four countries that will perform at the 2023 Busan International Rock Festival.

The festival is set to take place at Samnak Ecological Park in Busan from October 7th to 8th.

Notable bands to hit the stage include South Korean band ‘Nell’, French band ‘Phoenix’, Japanese musician ‘Imase’, and Thai duo ‘Hybs’.

The official ticket pricing stands at 110,000 won for a single-day pass and 165,000 won for a two-day pass.

For comprehensive information, visit the 2023 Busan International Rock Festival’s website at www.busanrockfestival.com.