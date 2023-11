For lovers of tea and crafts, the 2023 Busan International Tea & Craft Fair allows guests to experience various teas and tea utensils such as green tea, and black tea.

In addition, you can meet craft works such as pottery, woodcraft, metal craft, and textile crafts.

The event takes place from Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. at BEXCO.