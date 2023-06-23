2023 Busan Mayor Cup International Surfing Competition Opens at Songjeong Beach Tomorrow

The “2023 Busan Mayor’s Cup International Surfing Competition” gears up to kick off at Songjeong Beach tomorrow, running for two exhilarating days until June 25th.

This prestigious event, organized by Busan City and overseen by the Busan Surf Association, has been a highlight of the surfing calendar since its inception in 2009. With the aim of promoting the surfing culture and fostering the growth of marine leisure sports, the Busan Metropolitan City Mayor’s Cup International Surfing Competition has become a cherished tradition.

With approximately 150 participants, including skilled surfers and club members, the 14th edition of this competition promises thrilling matches against the captivating backdrop of Songjeong Beach. Competitors will vie for victory across 10 events spread across four categories: general division, introductory division, youth division, and junior division.

The action-packed schedule for the competition includes the opening ceremony and preliminary rounds on the first day, June 24th. The following day, June 25th, will feature the intense semi-finals, heart-pounding finals, an awe-inspiring awards ceremony, and a symbolic closing ceremony.

Additionally, as a testament to the commitment to environmental stewardship, a beach cleaning program, known as “beach coming,” will be held as a side event to conclude the competition, promoting the importance of preserving our beaches and oceans.