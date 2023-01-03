2023 Busan National Gugak Center New Year’s Performance Schedule

The Busan National Gugak Center will host New Year performances over the next three Saturdays.

Event Information

Date & Time: January 7, 14, 28, 3:00 p.m.

Venue: Busan National Gukak Center

Tickets: R-seat 10,000 won, A-seat 8,000 won

Website: busan.gugak.go.kr

PROGRAM

Jan. 7 Sound of Gudeok Mangkke, Gobundorigeolip in Busan, Busan Nongak(Traditional Korean Music Performed by Farmers)

Jan. 14 Suyeong Jishinbalgi (Ritual for the God of the Earth in Suyeong), Jwasuyeong eobangnori (Fishing village’s festival), Suyeong Yaru (Field Play in Suyeong), Suyeong Nongcheon Nori (Traditional Korean Play Performed by Farmers)

Jan. 28 Dongnae Jishinbalgi (Ritual for the God of the Earth in Dongnae), Dongnae Gomu (Drum Dance), Dongnae Hallyangchum (Dance of a Jolly Dog in Dongnae)