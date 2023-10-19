Image: City of Busan
2023 Busan One Asia Festival Returns This Weekend

Marking the return of the 2023 Busan One Asia Festival (BOF) after a year, the festival is set to take place over two days from October 21 to October 22.

Recognized as one of Asia’s largest celebrations of the Korean Wave, the event will treat audiences to an extraordinary showcase of K-pop concerts and park concerts.

Since its first inception in 2016, the BOF has continuously elevated the stature of Korean Wave festivals, fostering an environment for cultural exchanges and a rendezvous for K-pop enthusiasts worldwide.

After a year of virtual proceedings due to the pandemic, this year’s festival is scheduled to occur in-person.

The K-pop concert, held on October 21 at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium, boasts an impressive lineup of global sensations, including NCT127, Oh My Girl, Lee Chae-yeon, The Wind, BAE173, XODIAC, Classi, Zero Base One, Treasure, and Highlights.

The concert will also host a diverse range of additional events, offering fans an opportunity to indulge in the beauty, art, and cuisine of Busan, thereby building excitement for the upcoming 2030 Busan World Expo.

Following the K-pop extravaganza, the park concert on October 22, set against the backdrop of Busan Port’s myOne dock panorama stage, will feature captivating performances from Busan’s local artists and international dance teams. The concert aims to evoke an emotional resonance, highlighting Busan’s rich history, cultural heritage, and stunning seaside vistas.

The festival’s programs and additional information can be found on the BOF official website at www.bof.or.kr.

2030부산세계박람회 유치 기원… v(BOF) 4년 만에 정상 개최

