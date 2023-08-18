2023 Busan One Asia Festival Second Lineup Announced

The forthcoming 2023 Busan One Asia Festival, slated to unfold on October 21st and 22nd, has announced its second line-up.

The spectacular event will grace the iconic Busan Asiad Main Stadium and Pier 1 of Busan Port.

Dazzling with its diverse musical offerings, the initial lineup unveiled on July 4th, 2023, introduced two electrifying K-pop groups, with NCT 127 at the forefront.

The second lineup amplifies the excitement with The Wind, BAE173, XODIAC, Oh My Girl, Lee Chae-yeon, CLASS:y, TREASURE, and Highlight joining the roster.

Hosted by Busan Metropolitan City and the Busan Tourism Organization, BOF promises an unforgettable experience.

Mark your calendars for the following BOF 2023 schedule:

October 21, 2023: K-POP Concert at Busan Asiad Main Stadium

October 22, 2023: Park Concert at Pier 1 of Busan Port

Prepare to immerse yourself in the electrifying atmosphere of Busan One Asia Festival 2023:

Period: October 21 – 22, 2023

Venue: Busan Asiad Main Stadium, Pier 1 of Busan Port

Tickets for the sensational 2023 Busan One Asia Festival go on sale starting August 21st, available at ticket.11st.co.kr/

Stay tuned for more updates and explore further on the official website: