Image: City of Busan
Music

2023 Busan One Asia Festival Second Lineup Announced

By Haps Staff

The forthcoming 2023 Busan One Asia Festival, slated to unfold on October 21st and 22nd, has announced its second line-up.

The spectacular event will grace the iconic Busan Asiad Main Stadium and Pier 1 of Busan Port.

Dazzling with its diverse musical offerings, the initial lineup unveiled on July 4th, 2023, introduced two electrifying K-pop groups, with NCT 127 at the forefront.

The second lineup amplifies the excitement with The Wind, BAE173, XODIAC, Oh My Girl, Lee Chae-yeon, CLASS:y, TREASURE, and Highlight joining the roster.

Hosted by Busan Metropolitan City and the Busan Tourism Organization, BOF promises an unforgettable experience.

Mark your calendars for the following BOF 2023 schedule:

  • October 21, 2023: K-POP Concert at Busan Asiad Main Stadium
  • October 22, 2023: Park Concert at Pier 1 of Busan Port

Prepare to immerse yourself in the electrifying atmosphere of Busan One Asia Festival 2023:

  • Period: October 21 – 22, 2023
  • Venue: Busan Asiad Main Stadium, Pier 1 of Busan Port

Tickets for the sensational 2023 Busan One Asia Festival go on sale starting August 21st, available at ticket.11st.co.kr/

Stay tuned for more updates and explore further on the official website:

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

The Latest

Bus and Metro Fares in Busan to Rise From October 6th

Groundbreaking Ceremony Marks the Start of Busan Lotte Tower Construction

Gimhae Enhances Musical Fountain Experience at Yeonji Park

KFC Holding Promotion on Two Chicken Set Menu Options

20 Years of Korea 101 Culture Programs

“BIFF Another Round” Season 2 Returns for a Summer Movie Extravaganza

Busan
clear sky
25.9 ° C
25.9 °
25.9 °
90 %
2.6kmh
4 %
Fri
26 °
Sat
28 °
Sun
29 °
Mon
29 °
Tue
29 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 