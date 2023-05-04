2023 Busan Open International Men’s Challenger Tennis Tournament Takes Place From Sunday

The 2023 Busan Open International Men’s Challenger Tennis Tournament will take place at the tennis stadium in Geumjeong Sports Park from May 7th to 14th.

The ‘Busan Open’, which celebrates its 23rd this year, is a challenger 125 class competition that belongs to the highest level among the world’s men’s challengers, sponsored by the city of Busan, hosted by the Busan Metropolitan City Tennis Association, and supervised by the Korea Tennis Association and the Busan Metropolitan City Tennis Association.

With a total prize pool of $160,000, 63 professional players from 16 countries, including 8 domestic players and 55 overseas players, will participate in a total of 77 matches, including 59 singles matches and 18 doubles matches.

The men’s singles and doubles preliminary matches will be held from May 7th to 8th, and the finals will be held from May 8th to 13th and all games are free to watch.

Chung Hyeon, the 2015 singles champion, who was the first Korean player to reach the semifinals at the Australian Open but was unable to show off his talent due to injury, will participate in the event.