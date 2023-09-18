Image: City of Busan
Arts & Culture

2023 Busan Sign Expo to Take Place This Weekend

By Haps Staff

The city of Busan is hosting the “2023 Busan Sign Expo” (Sign Expo BUSAN 2023) from September 22 to 25 at City Hall’s urban railway connecting passage in collaboration with the Busan Outdoor Advertising Association.

This event includes exhibitions of winning works from the Busan Outdoor Advertising Awards Contest, special theme exhibitions, and integrated training for outdoor advertising industry professionals.

The opening ceremony will take place on September 22, attended by outdoor advertising officials, department representatives, and winners.

Notable winning works include “Songgang Norh” in the creative model category, “neulsup” in the creative design category, and “Now What Clock” in the pretty sign drawing category.

The expo aims to showcase the changing landscape of Busan’s signboards and provide educational opportunities for industry practitioners.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

What’s On in Busan: September 18 – September 24

Jinju City Selected for ‘Cultural Heritage Media Art’ Project by Cultural Heritage Administration

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Busan Citizens Hall to Showcase ‘Don Quixote’ by 2023 National Ballet

Busan Library Presents Special Exhibition: “Time Travel: Indelible Memories”

‘7th Busan International Photo Festival’ Gets Underway Today

The Latest

Power Outage Affects 20,000 Households in Nam-gu

Daeseong-dong Ancient Tombs Gain UNESCO World Heritage Status in Gimhae City

Burger King Offering a Truffle Mushroom Whopper for a Limited Time

Everything You Need to Know About Tickets for the Busan International Film Festival

Korea Destinations: Five Islands to Visit This Fall

200 Room Premium Resort to be Built in Tongyeong

Busan
few clouds
23 ° C
23 °
23 °
94 %
0.5kmh
20 %
Mon
24 °
Tue
27 °
Wed
25 °
Thu
22 °
Fri
24 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 