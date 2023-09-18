2023 Busan Sign Expo to Take Place This Weekend

The city of Busan is hosting the “2023 Busan Sign Expo” (Sign Expo BUSAN 2023) from September 22 to 25 at City Hall’s urban railway connecting passage in collaboration with the Busan Outdoor Advertising Association.

This event includes exhibitions of winning works from the Busan Outdoor Advertising Awards Contest, special theme exhibitions, and integrated training for outdoor advertising industry professionals.

The opening ceremony will take place on September 22, attended by outdoor advertising officials, department representatives, and winners.

Notable winning works include “Songgang Norh” in the creative model category, “neulsup” in the creative design category, and “Now What Clock” in the pretty sign drawing category.

The expo aims to showcase the changing landscape of Busan’s signboards and provide educational opportunities for industry practitioners.