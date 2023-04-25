2023 Busan Super Cup International Yacht Competition Held From April 27

The 2023 Busan Super Cup International Yacht Competition will be from April 27 to 30 in the beautiful Suyeong Bay area.

The Busan Super Cup International Yacht Competition, which celebrates its 18th this year, is the largest cruiser yacht competition in Korea with the longest history in Korea.

About 300 athletes from 32 teams from 10 countries, including Korea, will participate in this event, and starting with pre-registration on April 27th, heated races will be held for 3 days from the 28th in two events.

Various side events will be prepared, and it is expected that it will become a festival ground for Busan citizens to enjoy together as well as popularize yachting.

This year, for the first time, a marine waste upcycling program booth is operated. By introducing waste sale upcycling and plastic upcycling programs, it plans to raise citizens’ interest in marine environment conservation, which has recently become an issue.

Citizens are also provided with an opportunity to board a viewing boat so that they can watch the matches up close. Citizens can board the observation boat by applying through the official Instagram account (@busansupercup) of the Busan Super Cup International Yacht Competition.