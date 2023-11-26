Events

2023 Busan Tourism Venture Festival

By BeFM News

Busan will host the ‘2023 Busan Tourism Venture Festival’, focusing on convergent content in tourism, on the 27th in Yeongdo-gu.

The meeting will explore ways to activate tourism ventures that create convergent content by integrating various sectors such as environment, ICT, education, leisure, and art.

Representatives from the Busan-Ulsan-Gyeongnam Tourism Venture Council will discuss trends and visions for tourism in the region, and promotional booths and photo zones for tourism venture companies will also be available.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Related Articles

ASEAN ON PAPER: KONNECT ASEAN Chiang Mai Print Residency

Online Lectures for International Students

Singing Mother Earth

Gamers Night

Busan Independent Film Festival

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra: The 605th Subscription Concert

The Latest

Busan Rises to 15th in World Smart City Evaluation

Korea Destinations: Lighting Festival at the Garden of Morning Calm

Large Scale Housing Complex to be Built Near North Port

Free Coffee Event Happening Today in PNU, Next Monday in Centum City

What’s On in Busan: November 27 – December 3

Haengam Observatory Reopens in Changwon as an Arts and Culture Space

Busan
clear sky
3 ° C
3 °
3 °
65 %
1kmh
0 %
Sun
10 °
Mon
14 °
Tue
10 °
Wed
9 °
Thu
6 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 