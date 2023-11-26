Busan will host the ‘2023 Busan Tourism Venture Festival’, focusing on convergent content in tourism, on the 27th in Yeongdo-gu.

The meeting will explore ways to activate tourism ventures that create convergent content by integrating various sectors such as environment, ICT, education, leisure, and art.

Representatives from the Busan-Ulsan-Gyeongnam Tourism Venture Council will discuss trends and visions for tourism in the region, and promotional booths and photo zones for tourism venture companies will also be available.