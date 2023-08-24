2023 Busan Travel Film Festival Takes Place Saturday and Sunday at the Busan Cinema Center

The Busan Tourism Organization is set to host the ‘2023 Busan Travel Film Festival’ at the Busan Cinema Center on the 26th and 27th.

This unique event brings together travel enthusiasts and experts to explore domestic and international destinations featured in movies, highlighting how these film locations have evolved into tourism attractions.

Under the theme of ‘travel by chance,’ the festival will showcase five films that breathe excitement into routine daily life.

Notable selections include ‘Olle,’ narrating the journey of three seniors on an unexpected adventure, and ‘Green Book,’ where two contrasting individuals embark on a special trip guided by a travel book.

Additionally, ‘Decision to Break Up,’ ‘It’s Okay to Love You,’ and the timeless classic ‘Roman Holiday’ (screened for free at the Busan Cinema Center’s outdoor theater) are among the featured films.

Following each film screening, attendees can engage in discussions with travel writers and experts, delving into the film’s various travel destinations.

For instance, ‘Olle’ will be followed by Lee Mi-rim’s reflections on her decade-long life on Jeju Island.

Kwon Min-ji will discuss Southern American music in relation to ‘Green Book,’ while film critic Park Ji-yeon will uncover the charms of Provence, France, featured in ‘It’s Okay to Love.’

Outdoor festivities will be held at the Cinema Center’s outdoor plaza.

A travel product flea market will showcase offerings from Busan’s prominent travel and tourism businesses.

Busking performances centered around travel themes are on the agenda, and attendees can savor Busan’s signature craft beer and food truck cuisine.