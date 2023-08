The 2023 World Championship U17/U23 for Wheelchair Fencing is scheduled for August 30 to September 1, 2023, at the Commodore Hotel in Jung-gu.

Following that, the 2023 World Cup Busan in Wheelchair Fencing will take place from September 2 to 5, also at the Commodore Hotel.

For more information, visit worldabilitysport.org/ or wheelchair-fencing.org/competitions/upcoming/.