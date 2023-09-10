Image: BEXCO
Events

2023 Candlelight Series

By Haps Staff

Candlelight provides the magic of experiencing music multisensory in an inspiring atmosphere that cannot be found in existing classical concerts. Get your tickets now for a chance to experience Vivaldi’s music in a new way, elegantly spreading in the softly burning candlelight.

Event Information

September 15, Nurimaru APEC House

6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Location: Nurimaru APEC House (Please use the 2nd floor main entrance to enter the building.)

Running time: Approximately 65 minutes (entry is allowed 30 minutes before the start time. Entry is not permitted after the start time.)

Viewing age: 10 years or older. Those under 16 years old must be accompanied by a guardian.

This concert hall is wheelchair accessible. If you use a wheelchair, you must inform our customer support team in advance so that you can enter through the barrier-free entrance on the 3rd floor.

Seats are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis in each section.

Scheduled Program
Four Seasons
Spring (La primavera)
Summer (L’estate)
Autumn (L’autunno)
Winter (L’inverno)
(Programs may change.)

Cast
Ensemble Atire Choi
Seo-yeon – Violin Lee
Hyeon-jae – Violin Kang
Ji-won – Viola
Seonggeun Park – Cello

Price: 73,500 won, 61,000 won, 45,500 won

September 16

2023 Candlelight: Hisaishizo’s best work

6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Cast
Ensemble Atire
Violin – Seoyeon Choi
Violin – Hyeonjae
Lee Viola – Jiwon Kang
Cello – Seonggeun Park

Price: 73,500 won, 61,000 won, 45,500 won

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

The Latest

