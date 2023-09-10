2023 Candlelight Series

Candlelight provides the magic of experiencing music multisensory in an inspiring atmosphere that cannot be found in existing classical concerts. Get your tickets now for a chance to experience Vivaldi’s music in a new way, elegantly spreading in the softly burning candlelight.
Event Information
September 15, Nurimaru APEC House
6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Location: Nurimaru APEC House (Please use the 2nd floor main entrance to enter the building.)
Running time: Approximately 65 minutes (entry is allowed 30 minutes before the start time. Entry is not permitted after the start time.)
Viewing age: 10 years or older. Those under 16 years old must be accompanied by a guardian.
This concert hall is wheelchair accessible. If you use a wheelchair, you must inform our customer support team in advance so that you can enter through the barrier-free entrance on the 3rd floor.
Seats are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis in each section.
Scheduled Program
Four Seasons
Spring (La primavera)
Summer (L’estate)
Autumn (L’autunno)
Winter (L’inverno)
(Programs may change.)
Cast
Ensemble Atire Choi
Seo-yeon – Violin Lee
Hyeon-jae – Violin Kang
Ji-won – Viola
Seonggeun Park – Cello
Price: 73,500 won, 61,000 won, 45,500 won
September 16
2023 Candlelight: Hisaishizo’s best work
6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Price: 73,500 won, 61,000 won, 45,500 won