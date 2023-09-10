2023 Candlelight Series

Candlelight provides the magic of experiencing music multisensory in an inspiring atmosphere that cannot be found in existing classical concerts. Get your tickets now for a chance to experience Vivaldi’s music in a new way, elegantly spreading in the softly burning candlelight.

Event Information

September 15, Nurimaru APEC House

6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Location: Nurimaru APEC House (Please use the 2nd floor main entrance to enter the building.)

Running time: Approximately 65 minutes (entry is allowed 30 minutes before the start time. Entry is not permitted after the start time.)

Viewing age: 10 years or older. Those under 16 years old must be accompanied by a guardian.

This concert hall is wheelchair accessible. If you use a wheelchair, you must inform our customer support team in advance so that you can enter through the barrier-free entrance on the 3rd floor.

Seats are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis in each section.

Scheduled Program

Four Seasons

Spring (La primavera)

Summer (L’estate)

Autumn (L’autunno)

Winter (L’inverno)

(Programs may change.)

Cast

Ensemble Atire Choi

Seo-yeon – Violin Lee

Hyeon-jae – Violin Kang

Ji-won – Viola

Seonggeun Park – Cello

Price: 73,500 won, 61,000 won, 45,500 won

September 16

2023 Candlelight: Hisaishizo’s best work

6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Cast

Price: 73,500 won, 61,000 won, 45,500 won