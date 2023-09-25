2023 CHANEL X BIFF Asian Film Academy Holds Opening Event

On Sunday 24th September, CHANEL X BIFF Asian Film Academy, an educational program of the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), began its 20-day journey with its opening event. The program embarks on a journey with the Asian filmmakers of tomorrow.

The opening event for the 2023 CHANEL X BIFF Asian Film Academy was held on September 24 at the Felix by STX Hotel in Busan.

The ceremony was attended by the faculty members of 2023 CHANEL X BIFF Asian Film Academy, directing mentor Kim Hee-Jung and cinematography mentor Artur Żurawski, along with personnel from the Busan International Film Festival and Chanel, 24 fellows, and alumni.

The 2023 CHANEL X BIFF Asian Film Academy opening, with words of welcome from interim Festival Director, Nam Dong-chul, introduced the faculty and fellows of 2023, and provided a production report on the two short films that will be produced during the program.

This year, CHANEL X BIFF Asian Film Academy extended the program from 18 to 20 days and increased the number of fellows from 20 to 24, in addition to appointing a ‘Script Doctor’.

Such attempts to further enhance the curriculum drew praise from the fellows throughout the event. Having concluded its opening event, the 2023 CHANEL X BIFF Asian Film Academy will present a blueprint for the future of Asian cinema, as the 24 promising Asian filmmakers from 20 countries convene and share their experiences for 20 days.

The Asian Film Academy (AFA), which was established in 2005 to discover the next generation of talented filmmakers and build diverse networks amongst the emerging professionals, was newly launched last year as the CHANEL X BIFF Asian Film Academy.

As an active participant in Arts & Culture, Chanel joined as co-host of the program. With an upgraded curriculum and strong support from Chanel, the 2023 CHANEL X BIFF Asian Film Academy garnered a total of 503 participants from 37 countries, achieving a record-high competition rate of 21:1.

The 2023 CHANEL X BIFF Asian Film Academy, which strives to discover new talent to lead the Asian film industry, will be held for 20 days from Sept 24 to Oct 13.

Furthermore, the two short films produced by the fellows during the program will be officially screened on October 12, at 19:00 at the Busan Cinema Center, as part of the 28th Busan International Film Festival. Fellows who demonstrate outstanding talent throughout the program will be awarded the CHANEL X BAFA Promising Filmmaker Award.