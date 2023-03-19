2023 CHANEL X BIFF Asian Film Academy to Accept Applications

The Asian Film Academy, an education program provided by the Busan International Film Festival, was newly relaunched last year in partnership with CHANEL, garnering much international interest.

CHANEL X BIFF Asian Film Academy, which opened a new paradigm for the discovery and development of Asian filmmakers, will be opening recruitment for 2023. The application period will be open until April 30 (Sun).

Asian Film Academy was launched in 2005 and designed to discover the emerging generation of Asian filmmakers to catalyze diverse networks among young talents. Asian Film Academy, which has accumulated 383 alumni from 33 countries in the past 18 years, has been recognized worldwide as an established global educational program in Asia. The program was newly launched in 2022 as CHANEL X BIFF Asian Film Academy, in partnership with Chanel.

Chanel, which co-hosted the program with Busan International Film Festival to promote the development and future of Asian cinema, instated world-renowned director Rithy Panh as the dean, while directors Tan Chui Mui and Um Hye-jung participated as directing and cinematography mentors, respectively, successfully leading the first year of CHANEL X BIFF Asian Film Academy.

In addition, experienced domestic and international instructors, Motion Picture Association (MPA), ARRI, and more participated in the program, showing its differentiated curriculum with special lectures, mentoring sessions, and project pitching workshop, receiving a warm welcome from the fellows. Furthermore, six fellows were awarded by scholarship programs such as the CHANEL X BAFA Promising Filmmaker Award, heightening expectations for their future ventures.

Chanel’s creator, Gabrielle Chanel, who wished to be a “part of what will happen next” understood the evocative influence and inspiration of the film, which brought about the revolution of arts in the 20th century. Therefore, honoring the wishes of Gabrielle Chanel, for the past 100 years, Chanel has been committed to expanding its support for culture and creating an environment in which promising young talents can take on new challenges.

Chanel’s understanding and dedication to film align with the philosophy of Busan International Film Festival’s Asian Film Academy, which has played an active role in discovering and developing Asian filmmakers through broad and innovative means, in addition to providing educational opportunities. With the support of Chanel, CHANEL X BIFF Asian Film Academy is expected to develop diverse programs and expand its scholarship programs.

For more information on the application, which will be open until April 30 (Sun), 18:00 (KST), please visit the official CHANEL X BIFF Asian Film Academy website (https://bafa.biff.kr/eng/). 2023 CHANEL X BIFF Asian Film Academy will be held for 20 days from Sept 24 (Sun) to Oct 13 (Fri).

Host: CHANEL, Busan International Film Festival

Application Period: March 13 (Mon), 13:00 (KST) – April 30 (Sun), 18:00 (KST)

Announcement of Fellows: Early July

Short Film Script Submission: July 9 (Sun), 18:00 (KST)

Online Pre-Production: July 17 (Mon) – Sept 23 (Sat)

Program Dates: Sept 24 (Sun) – Oct 13 (Fri)

Program Venue: Busan Cinema Center and its surrounding area

– Inquiries : CHANEL X BIFF Asian Film Academy ([email protected])

Previous Press Release

■ The 28th Busan International Film Festival : Oct 4 (Wed) – Oct 13 (Fri)

■ The 18th Asian Contents & Film Market : Oct 7 (Sat) – Oct