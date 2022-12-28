2023 Countdown Busan Event Schedule

A large 2023 Countdown Busan event is taking place on New Year’s Eve at Gwangalli Beach.

The event gets underway at 11 p.m., however, pre-ceremony events get underway at 8 p.m.

Performers on stage from 11 p.m. include Ali, Donghyun Kim, Solomon Lee, AMPM, and Contempo Divo.

A large-scale 1,500 drone show will also close the event for 10 minutes at midnight after a five-minute countdown.

2023 Countdown Busan Schedule

The schedule is subject to change without notice.

Haeundae Beach

Starting at 11:00 pm on the special stage at Haeundae Beach, a celebratory performance by indie band Burning Soda and singer Cy Burger will be held, as well as an LED kids fashion show.

In particular, at the moment of the New Year, it is expected that you will be able to see the extraordinary scenery of snow falling on the white sandy beach of Haeundae through special effects.