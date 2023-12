The Eurasian Film Festival will be held for the first time at the Busan Cinema Center, a special year-end gift with films from countries that are not usually easily accessible.

Event Information

Period: December 20-December 25, 2023

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: Free

Films scheduled to be screened (6 films)

The Adventures of Chuck and Huck (Russia)

Nartai (Kazakhstan)

The Scent of Wormwood (Kyrgyzstan)

To Die Avenged (Azerbaijan)

Pirosmani (Georgia)

Across the River (Belarus)