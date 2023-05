Lewis Carroll’s famous fairy tale “Alice in Wonderland” has been transformed into a modern art circus!

Experience the original performance of Family Circus Alice in Wonderland in Busan this weekend featuring bright and modern reinterpretation.

Four shows will take place at BEXCO Auditorium this Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Ticket Prices:

Available on Interpark

R seats: 110,000 won

S seats: 99,000 won

A seats: 77,000 won