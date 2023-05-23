2023 Gimhae Forest Road Marathon Scheduled For June 18th

The ‘2023 Gimhae Forest Road Marathon’ is scheduled to take place on June 18th, offering participants an opportunity to experience nature while traversing Mt. Bunseong, a prominent landmark of Gimhae.

The event is organized by the Gimhae Athletics Federation and supported by various entities such as the Gimhae City Sports Association, Gimhae City Athletics Federation, Gimhae City, Gimhae Central Police Station, Gimhae Eastern Fire Station, and Gimhae Gospel Hospital. It features three race categories: half marathon (21.0975km), 10km, and 5km. The races will commence sequentially from 9:00 am following a 30-minute opening ceremony.

The marathon route starts from Gimhae Stadium and passes notable landmarks including the Gimhae Shooting Range, Samgye Neighborhood Park, and Gimhae Astronomical Observatory. The course takes participants around the halfway point near Sodo Village before returning to Gimhae Stadium. This marathon festival is highly popular among club members in the region and is the largest of its kind.

In addition to the races, the event offers various activities and programs such as pre-ceremony dance performances, face painting, food booths, and sports massages. Around 30 pacemakers will provide support throughout the course to ensure a consistent pace for participants. Organizers anticipate a higher number of participants compared to the previous year’s 1,350 due to the ongoing transition of the COVID-19 situation.

Applications for the 2023 Gimhae Forest Road Marathon are currently open on the website (www.supgil.com) and will be accepted for the first 2,500 individuals until the 31st.