2023 Global Healthcare Week Gets Underway at BEXCO

The city of Busan is set to host the “2023 Global Healthcare Week” from August 17th to 19th at BEXCO.

This comprehensive event features the 15th International Welfare Rehabilitation Senior Exhibition, the 10th Busan International Anti-aging Expo, the 2023 Busan Cosmetics Beauty Festival, and more, totaling 32 exhibitions.

The event marks its second year and is jointly organized by Busan City, Bexco Co., Ltd., Busan Techno Park, and supported by various government bodies.

With participation from 148 companies across 6 countries, the event boasts 380 booths offering product exhibitions, experiential activities, forums, seminars, online export consultations, and health lectures. Notably, the “Meet Myungsoo” program combines health lectures with performances by local celebrities to educate the public on disease prevention and treatment.

The event spans various sectors, with 48 agencies showcasing age-friendly products and welfare rehabilitation/medical devices. A “Rehabilitation Research Seminar” highlighting cutting-edge technology is also planned. In the anti-aging realm, 53 agencies, including Daeyang Bio Lab, present their products, and the Busan Beauty Cosmetics Industry Development Forum takes center stage.

Additionally, the event aims to facilitate global connections, featuring online export consultations for overseas buyers, particularly from the United Arab Emirates. With 6 countries and 30 buyers involved, this effort supports local enterprises in expanding their markets.

The event also addresses employment through initiatives like the “Middle Age Job Seeking Day,” which offers company site interviews and employment support booths for agencies and job seekers alike.