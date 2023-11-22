Image: Gyeongnam province
Arts & Culture

2023 Gyeongnam Comics and Webtoon Festival Takes Place This Saturday and Sunday

By Haps Staff

The ‘2023 Gyeongnam Comics and Webtoon Festival,’ will be held from November 25th to 26th at Changwon Munseong University.

The event, organized by the Department of Culture and Arts, features various activities, including an opening ceremony, exhibitions, experiences, and a promotion zone.

Renowned webtoon writer Seon Yong-min, known for ‘Again My Life,’ will host a lecture and fan signing event.

The festival aligns with Gyeongnam Content Week, providing attractions related to the province’s content industry.

Open to everyone, detailed event information is available on the Gyeongnam Webtoon Campus website.

