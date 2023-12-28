2023 Innovation City Photography/Design Competition Winners Exhibition

The city of Busan will showcase the winners of the 2023 Busan Innovation City Photography/Design Competition.

The 20 winning entries are on display at the connecting passage of Busan Urban Railway Oneline City Hall Station from December 28, 2023, to January 4, 2024.

For those unable to attend the exhibition in person, the winning entries are available for viewing on the contest website at www.BusanInnovationCityContest.com.

Event Information

Date: December 28, 2023 – January 4, 2024

Venue: Busan Urban Railway Oneline City Hall Station, Connecting Passage