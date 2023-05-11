Image: City of Busan
2023 Jakdang Festival Neverland

The ‘2023 Jakdang Festival Neverland’ will take place on the 13th and 14th of May at Youth Jakdangso, located on the 3rd floor of BNK Art Cinema in Shinchang-dong, Jung-gu, which is Busan’s premier youth cultural space.

The ‘Jakdang Festival’ is celebrating its 3rd year and will feature a variety of cultural and artistic events such as markets, performances, exhibitions, lectures, and artistic creation experiences.

The festival will include the ‘Young Artist Exhibition and Live Painting Performances’, outdoor performances, and also include the ‘Kidult Art Market’, a movie novel club, and the reading community ‘Apple’, where people can watch and talk about movies.

All programs, except for pre-reservation programs, are open to everyone without any limitations on the number of people. Therefore, the festival is expected to revitalize youth culture and arts activities.

Youth Jakdangso, which opened in February 2021 on Gwangbok-dong Film Street, is Busan’s premier youth cultural space offering a variety of cultural and artistic programs.

Last year, over 10,000 people visited this place. This year, various youth culture and arts programs for young people, such as exhibitions of young artists, youth programmers, cultural and art experience lectures, support for youth community activities, and rentals, are already underway.

