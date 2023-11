2023 Jazz at Busan Cinema Center Event Schedule

A “Jazz at Busan Cinema Center” event is taking place throughout the month of December featuring nine concerts.

Below is the schedule of events.

Event Information

Period: December 1 – 31, 2023

Dates: Dec. 1, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 29, 30, 31

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Time: weekday and Saturday 19:30, Sunday 17:00

Tickets: VIP-seat 77,000 won/ R-seat 66,000 won / S-seat 55,000 won

Concerts

December 1 — The Dreamer, Dreamland Russo & Music Concert

December 13 — Disney in Jazz Concert

December 14 — Snoopy Jazz Concert

December 15 — Song Young-joo Jazz Quintet — Jazz Meets Opera

December 16 — Chopin in New York — Classical Jazz Night

December 17 — Cinematic Jazz Night With Jazz Orchestra

December 29 — Lee Bong-geun & Shin Seung-tae & Prelude – Together With The Sound of JAZZ

December 30 — Ivy & Jo Yun-seong Band – ADDICTED JAZZ

December 31 — Yoon Bok-hee & Lee Jeong-sik Band – Beginning, and…