2023 Jinju Asian Weightlifting Championship Confirmed to be Held in May Next Year

The ‘2023 Jinju Asian Weightlifting Championships’ will be held for 11 days from May 3 to 13 next year.

Jinju City announced on the 16th that the schedule for next year’s Asian Weightlifting Championships had been decided at the Asian Weightlifting Federation’s general meeting attended by Mayor Jo Gyu-il.

The organizing committee of the 2023 Jinju Asian Weightlifting Championships is in the position of making thorough preparations for the event by establishing a detailed promotion plan as the event schedule has been confirmed for May next year.

Mayor Jo was invited to the Asian Weightlifting Federation General Assembly held during the 2022 Asian Junior and Youth Weightlifting Championships in Uzbekistan and departed on the 13th to attend the General Assembly and Executive Committee meetings to hold the 2023 Jinju Asian Weightlifting Championships for member countries.

Prior to this, on the 15th, key executives of the Asian Weightlifting Federation, including Muhammad Youssef Almana (Qatar) President of the Asian Weightlifting Federation, Mohamed Hassan Jalud (Iraq), the new President of the World Weightlifting Federation, and Bussaba Yodhbangtoi (Thailand), the secretary-general of the Asian Weightlifting Federation had a meeting with the field and requested support and encouragement for the successful hosting of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games as it is an important event that will grant them the right to participate.

At the Asian Weightlifting Federation (AWF) Executive Committee and General Assembly, Jinju City Promotional Video Screening and presentations were made to explain the preparations for the 2023 Jinju Asian Weightlifting Championships, such as stadiums and transportation, and provide generous support such as visa issuance and transportation to member countries wishing to participate in the competition.

At the executive committee meeting, Chairman Mohammed Hassan Jalud said that the federation will do its best to help North Korea participate in the 2023 Jinju Asian Weightlifting Championships, and Mayor Jo Gyu-il said, “With North Korea’s participation, we will hold a tournament of peace and furthermore, Asia will become one. We ask for active cooperation and support from member countries to make it possible.”