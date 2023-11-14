2023 Jinju City Pet Culture Event Taking Place Saturday

The 2023 Jinju City Pet Culture Event will be held simultaneously on the 18th at the Shinan-dong lawn plaza and the Jinju Stadium outdoor performance hall.

Jinju City will hold the event on the 18th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the lawn plaza next to the riverside stage in Shinan-dong and the Jinju Stadium in Chungmu-dong at an outdoor performance hall.

Jinju City’s pet cultural event is held to cultivate civic awareness that humans and animals can coexist and to spread a mature companion culture.

In order to increase accessibility for citizens who have had difficulty participating in events with dogs due to issues such as distance and transportation, this year, the event will be held at two event venues at the same time, divided into the eastern and western regions.

In the eastern region, the event will be held at the outdoor performance hall of Jinju Stadium in Chungmu-dong, and in the western region, the event will be held in the grass plaza next to the riverside stage in Shinan-dong.

Events include pet health consultations, behavior correction education, a dog sports day, a charity bazaar to help abandoned animals, pet caricatures, face painting, pet grooming consultations, a dog play demonstration performance, busking performances, and a magic show.

For both pet owners and non-pet owners, it will be a diverse event where people can get together and communicate, and participation in various programs can be accepted on-site without a separate application.

Anyone interested in pet culture can participate and if accompanying a pet, they must bring a leash.

Dogs stipulated as “vicious” in the Enforcement Rules of the Animal Protection Act are not permitted to enter.