Image: Jinju City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

2023 Jinju City Pet Culture Event Taking Place Saturday

By Haps Staff

The 2023 Jinju City Pet Culture Event will be held simultaneously on the 18th at the Shinan-dong lawn plaza and the Jinju Stadium outdoor performance hall.

Jinju City will hold the event on the 18th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the lawn plaza next to the riverside stage in Shinan-dong and the Jinju Stadium in Chungmu-dong at an outdoor performance hall.

Jinju City’s pet cultural event is held to cultivate civic awareness that humans and animals can coexist and to spread a mature companion culture.

In order to increase accessibility for citizens who have had difficulty participating in events with dogs due to issues such as distance and transportation, this year, the event will be held at two event venues at the same time, divided into the eastern and western regions. 

In the eastern region, the event will be held at the outdoor performance hall of Jinju Stadium in Chungmu-dong, and in the western region, the event will be held in the grass plaza next to the riverside stage in Shinan-dong.

Events include pet health consultations, behavior correction education, a dog sports day, a charity bazaar to help abandoned animals, pet caricatures, face painting, pet grooming consultations, a dog play demonstration performance, busking performances, and a magic show.

For both pet owners and non-pet owners, it will be a diverse event where people can get together and communicate, and participation in various programs can be accepted on-site without a separate application.

Anyone interested in pet culture can participate and if accompanying a pet, they must bring a leash. 

Dogs stipulated as “vicious” in the Enforcement Rules of the Animal Protection Act are not permitted to enter.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Korea In Photos: Enjoy the Taste of Late Fall in Namhae

Yangsan to Hold the 2023 Pet Culture Festival This Saturday

Gimhae to Launch “Hangeul Night School” Next Year

Miryang Holding a “Yoga With Camping” Event

Miryang Youth EDM Festival to be Held Saturday

Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Selects 3 Open Tourist Sites in Gyeongnam

The Latest

What You Should Know About Transportation and Office Work For CSAT Day

Busan to Celebrate 1st Anniversary of Friendly Cooperation Agreement with Almaty With Commemorative Concert

부산시, ‘카자흐스탄 알마티시 우호협력도시 체결 1주년 기념 음악회’ 개최

Korea In Photos: Enjoy the Taste of Late Fall in Namhae

Burger King Introduces Two Chocolate Treats For Winter

Busan Independent Film Festival

Busan
clear sky
6 ° C
6 °
6 °
65 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Tue
9 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
11 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 