The “2023 Love Kimchi Sharing Festival” will be held today at BEXCO, attended by Mayor Park and over 1,000 volunteers, companies, and organizations.

The event aims to pack and distribute 23 tons of kimchi to vulnerable groups, benefiting 4,700 families.

It also features prayers for the success of the 2030 Busan World Expo and the 2024 Busan World Volunteer Conference.

The festival marks Busan’s largest kimchi-sharing event, emphasizing community solidarity and support.