2023 Korea International Ocean Film Festival to be Held July 21-23

The 2023 Korea International Ocean Film Festival will be held at Busan Cinema Center and Amir Park in Yeongdo from the 21st to the 23rd.

Commemorating its 6th year since it was first held, 29 films about the ocean from 10 countries will be presented at the movie theatres.

The opening film has been chosen as ‘Patrick and the Whale’ while the closing film is ‘Magnetic Fields’.

Event Information

Period: July 21-23, 2023

Venue: Amir Park in Yeongdo-gu, Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae-gu

Busan Cinema Center – 120 Suyeonggangbyeon-daero, Haeundae-gu, Busan

Amir Park – 55, Haeyang-ro 301beon-gil, Yeongdo-gu, Busan

Subject to weather conditions, the backup venue if it rains is the main theater of the National Maritime Museum of Korea, Yeongdo-gu.

Hosted by: Busan Metropolitan City

Website: kioff.kr, www.dureraum.org

Instagram kioff.official

PROGRAM

Opening Ceremony: July 21, 18:00-19:50, Amir Park in Yeongdo-gu

Opening Film: Patrick and the Whale / free admission

Movie screening (29 films from 10 countries): July 22-23, 2023, Amir Park (free admission), Busan Cinema Center (paid admission) – View 2023 KIOFF Program Book

Closing Ceremony: July 23, 17:00-18:40, Amir Park in Yeongdo-gu

Closing Film: Magnetic Fields / free admission