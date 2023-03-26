2023 Korea National Barista Championship to be Held in Busan

The ‘2023 Korea National Barista Championship’ will be held at the Grand Ballroom of the BEXCO Convention Hall for three days from April 23 to April 25.

In November of last year, after signing an MOU between Busan City and the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) to foster the local coffee industry, the 2023 KNBC event was announced for the first time in the non-metropolitan area.

The ‘Korea Coffee Championship (KCC)’, which selects Korean representatives to participate in the ‘World Coffee Championship (WCC)’ hosted by SCA, consists of a total of 6 events.

The 2023 KNBC winner will represent Korea at the World Barista Championship (WBC) to be held in Athens, Greece in June this year.

It is expected that this competition will be held together with ‘SCA Market’, a specialty coffee event of the SCA Korea chapter, to show the passion of ‘Coffee City Busan’.