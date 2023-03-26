Lifestyle

2023 Korea National Barista Championship to be Held in Busan

Haps Staff

The ‘2023 Korea National Barista Championship’ will be held at the Grand Ballroom of the BEXCO Convention Hall for three days from April 23 to April 25.

In November of last year, after signing an MOU between Busan City and the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) to foster the local coffee industry, the 2023 KNBC event was announced for the first time in the non-metropolitan area.

The ‘Korea Coffee Championship (KCC)’, which selects Korean representatives to participate in the ‘World Coffee Championship (WCC)’ hosted by SCA, consists of a total of 6 events.

The 2023 KNBC winner will represent Korea at the World Barista Championship (WBC) to be held in Athens, Greece in June this year.

It is expected that this competition will be held together with ‘SCA Market’, a specialty coffee event of the SCA Korea chapter, to show the passion of ‘Coffee City Busan’.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
overcast clouds
10.3 ° C
10.3 °
10.3 °
71 %
3.2kmh
100 %
Sun
10 °
Mon
13 °
Tue
15 °
Wed
15 °
Thu
17 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 