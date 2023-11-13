Shopping, Home & Living

2023 Korea Sale Festa to Run Until November 30

By Haps Staff

The 2023 Korea Sale Festa will be held until the 30th month with over 2,400 companies participating.

This year’s festival, which is held in the face of high inflation, will focus on stabilizing the price of living and dining tables to recover consumer sentiment.

In line with the slogan of the 2023 Korea sale FESTA, ‘National Shopping Festival’, ‘Team Kosepe’ features products from companies representing Korea, ‘Kosepe Market’ with various special exhibitions, and representative local festivals organized by local governments.

17 cities and provinces across the country will also hold local festivals during the festival period.

Haps Staff
