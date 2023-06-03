2023 Korean Cultural Festival – Taste Korea! Busan Special Event Held In Paris

The city of Busan, in collaboration with the Korean Cultural Center in France, successfully organized the 2023 Korean Cultural Festival – Taste Korea! Busan Special Event.

This event, which marked its 5th anniversary, aimed to promote Korean cuisine and culture in France, generating interest in Korean tourism.

The festival featured various cultural events under the theme of Busan, shedding light on its history, food, culture, art, and tourism. This initiative aimed to raise awareness and support for Busan’s bid to host the Busan World Expo 2030.

The festival included three exhibitions at the Korean Cultural Center in France, showcasing Busan’s charm through different mediums.

These exhibitions consisted of a special non-fungible token (NFT) exhibition, a Busan-themed media art exhibition, and a display titled “Portrait of Busan in the Age of Artificial Intelligence.”

Additionally, performances, conferences, and experiential events were organized, introducing Busan’s traditional cultural heritage to the attendees.

The 2030 Busan World Expo publicity hall was also set up at the Korean Cultural Center, featuring Korean-style architectural elements and interactive displays. A Korean food reception was also held, showcasing representative Busan dishes to influential individuals, journalists, and influencers, allowing them to appreciate the flavors of Busan.

Mayor Park Hyeong-jun expressed his gratitude to the Korean Cultural Center for their efforts in organizing this event, emphasizing its significance in promoting Busan as the candidate city for the 2030 World Expo.

The Busan special event aimed to showcase the taste and style of Busan, as well as build international support and consensus for Busan’s bid.