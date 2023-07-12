2023 Korean Southern Coast Cup International Yachting Competition Opens in Busan Today

Gyeongnam, Jeonnam, and Busan are collaborating to host the 2023 South Coast Cup International Yachting Competition for four days, from July 13th to July 16th.

Now in its fourth year, the event aims to promote the development of the southern coast of the three cities and provinces, showcase the natural beauty of the region, and popularize yachting.

A total of 26 yachts from five countries will participate, with around 300 players and officials taking part.

The competition will kick off with a grand opening ceremony at the Nurimaru APEC House in Haeundae-gu, followed by participant registration and measurement.

On the second day, an offshore race will be held, starting from Busan’s Suyeong Bay Yachting Center, passing through Tongyeong’s Donam Port, and finishing at Yeosu’s Ungcheon Marina.

On July 15th, while athletes and executives stay in Tongyeong, there will be tours of the Battlefield of Hansan and city tours available.

In addition to the main events, various side events that were postponed due to the pandemic will be implemented.

These include a free yacht boarding experience, a marine taxi discount event, upcycling experience booth, CPR training for families, and youth activities at the Tongyeong Marine Sports Center on July 15th.

Busking performances and flea markets will also add to the festive atmosphere.

Furthermore, a children’s sketching contest with attractive prizes and souvenirs is open for submissions until the 13th, accessible through the QR code on the official website of the 2023 South Coast Cup International Yachting Competition.