2023 League of Legends ‘World Championship’ to be Held in Busan

The city of Busan announced that the world’s largest esports tournament, the ‘2023 League of Legends World Championship’, will be held in Busan from November 2nd to 12th.

The World Championship is a year-end final tournament held in the second half of the ‘League of Legends’ league and is called the dream stage of professional gamers around the world and the World Cup in the esports world.

Last year, 24 teams and 200 people from 12 regions around the world participated, and as of the 2021 competition, it recorded an average of 30 million people per minute and a maximum of 74 million online concurrent viewers, showing overwhelmingly outstanding ripple power. 

After hosting the World Championships in 2014 and 2018, the quarterfinals and semifinals will be held again in Busan in five years.

The World Championship will be held in the order of Play-In Stage (qualifier), Swiss Stage (finals), and Knockout Stage (Quarterfinals~Finals), with around 200 players from 22 teams from 9 regions around the world participating.

The quarterfinals will be held from November 2nd to 5th, and the semifinals will be held from November 11th to 12th at the Sajik Gymnasium.

