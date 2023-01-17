2023 Lunar New Year Local Food Discount Event in Hadong

Hadong-gun, is offering a 10% discount on 150 items of Hadong agricultural and special products until the 20th to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

The Lunar New Year’s special agricultural product discount event will sell 150 items at a 10% discount for five days from the 16th to the 20th at the local food store prepared in Hadong Pine Leaf Korean Beef Plaza in Gojeon-myeon.

The main items consist of various agricultural products that can be gifted to loved ones, such as strawberries, pears, dried persimmons, dried vegetables, and dairy products, and more than 180 local food producers’ association member farms participate.