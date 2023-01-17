Image: Hadong-gun
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

2023 Lunar New Year Local Food Discount Event in Hadong

Haps Staff

Hadong-gun, is offering a 10% discount on 150 items of Hadong agricultural and special products until the 20th to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

The Lunar New Year’s special agricultural product discount event will sell 150 items at a 10% discount for five days from the 16th to the 20th at the local food store prepared in Hadong Pine Leaf Korean Beef Plaza in Gojeon-myeon.

The main items consist of various agricultural products that can be gifted to loved ones, such as strawberries, pears, dried persimmons, dried vegetables, and dairy products, and more than 180 local food producers’ association member farms participate.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
1.7 ° C
1.7 °
1.7 °
55 %
4.4kmh
1 %
Tue
2 °
Wed
6 °
Thu
5 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
4 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 