2023 Nationwide Cherry Blossom Forecast in South Korea

Spring is almost near as it’s almost time for the cherry blossoms to begin blooming around the nation.

The early report shows that some regions will see a similar to early bloom time as last year which is two to five days earlier than normal.

Busan’s blooms are expected to begin on March 24th, while Seoul will begin around March 28th, a little earlier than last year.

It usually takes about a week for the trees to come into full bloom, around March 24 to March 31 in Busan and the southern coastal regions and April 1st – 7th inland.

Cherry blossoms typically bloom from the end of March to the beginning of April, when temperatures vary, and when the blossoms will be in bloom generally differs by a few days every year.

Dates by City

Seogwipo/Jeju – March 20

Jinhae – March 21

Gwangju – March 22

Jeonju – March 29

Busan – March 24

Ulsan – March 24

Yeosu – March 24

Pohang – March 25

Daegu – March 26

Gyeongju – March 27

Jeonju – March 27

Daejeon – March 27

Seoul – March 28

Mokpo – March 28

Chungju – March 31

Gangneung – March 31

Suwon – April 1

Yeouido – April 3

Incheon – April 3

Seosan – April 4

Chuncheon – April 5