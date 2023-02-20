2023 Nationwide Cherry Blossom Forecast in South Korea

Spring is almost near as it’s almost time for the cherry blossoms to begin blooming around the nation.
The early report shows that some regions will see a similar to early bloom time as last year which is two to five days earlier than normal.
Busan’s blooms are expected to begin on March 24th, while Seoul will begin around March 28th, a little earlier than last year.
It usually takes about a week for the trees to come into full bloom, around March 24 to March 31 in Busan and the southern coastal regions and April 1st – 7th inland.
Cherry blossoms typically bloom from the end of March to the beginning of April, when temperatures vary, and when the blossoms will be in bloom generally differs by a few days every year.
Click here to check out the best places in Busan to check out the cherry blossoms!
Dates by City
Seogwipo/Jeju – March 20
Jinhae – March 21
Gwangju – March 22
Jeonju – March 29
Busan – March 24
Ulsan – March 24
Yeosu – March 24
Pohang – March 25
Daegu – March 26
Gyeongju – March 27
Jeonju – March 27
Daejeon – March 27
Seoul – March 28
Mokpo – March 28
Chungju – March 31
Gangneung – March 31
Suwon – April 1
Yeouido – April 3
Incheon – April 3
Seosan – April 4
Chuncheon – April 5