Travel

2023 Nationwide Forsythia and Azalea Blooming Dates in Korea

Haps Staff

Spring flowers are expected to begin blooming in the next few weeks around the country with most locations reaching their average yearly bloom date this year.

Here is a list of places around the country with projected bloom dates for forsythia and azaleas in 2023.

Dates by City

Pohang: Forsythia — March 12, Azaleas — March 18

Daegu: Forsythia — March 13, Azaleas — March 19

Seogwipo/Jeju: Forsythia — March 15, Azaleas — March 17

Gwangju: Forsythia — March 15, Azaleas — March 24

Yeosu: Forsythia — March 15, Azaleas — March 16

Busan: Forsythia — March 16, Azaleas — March 18

Tongyeong: Forsythia — March 18, Azaleas — March 18

Jeonju: Forsythia — March 20, Azaleas — March 27

Daejeon: Forsythia — March 22, Azaleas — March 26

Gangneung: Forsythia — March 21, Azaleas — March 23

Seoul: Forsythia— March 25, Azaleas — March 23

Suwon: Forsythia — March 28, Azaleas — March 29

Incheon: Forsythia — March 28, Azaleas — March 25

Chuncheon: Forsythia — March 30, Azaleas — April 1

More Reading

2023 Nationwide Cherry Blossom Forecast in South Korea

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
mist
12 ° C
12 °
12 °
87 %
0.5kmh
40 %
Fri
13 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
16 °
Mon
9 °
Tue
13 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 