2023 Nationwide Forsythia and Azalea Blooming Dates in Korea

Spring flowers are expected to begin blooming in the next few weeks around the country with most locations reaching their average yearly bloom date this year.

Here is a list of places around the country with projected bloom dates for forsythia and azaleas in 2023.

Dates by City

Pohang: Forsythia — March 12, Azaleas — March 18

Daegu: Forsythia — March 13, Azaleas — March 19

Seogwipo/Jeju: Forsythia — March 15, Azaleas — March 17

Gwangju: Forsythia — March 15, Azaleas — March 24

Yeosu: Forsythia — March 15, Azaleas — March 16

Busan: Forsythia — March 16, Azaleas — March 18

Tongyeong: Forsythia — March 18, Azaleas — March 18

Jeonju: Forsythia — March 20, Azaleas — March 27

Daejeon: Forsythia — March 22, Azaleas — March 26

Gangneung: Forsythia — March 21, Azaleas — March 23

Seoul: Forsythia— March 25, Azaleas — March 23

Suwon: Forsythia — March 28, Azaleas — March 29

Incheon: Forsythia — March 28, Azaleas — March 25

Chuncheon: Forsythia — March 30, Azaleas — April 1