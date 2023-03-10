2023 Nationwide Forsythia and Azalea Blooming Dates in Korea

Spring flowers are expected to begin blooming in the next few weeks around the country with most locations reaching their average yearly bloom date this year.
Here is a list of places around the country with projected bloom dates for forsythia and azaleas in 2023.
Dates by City
Pohang: Forsythia — March 12, Azaleas — March 18
Daegu: Forsythia — March 13, Azaleas — March 19
Seogwipo/Jeju: Forsythia — March 15, Azaleas — March 17
Gwangju: Forsythia — March 15, Azaleas — March 24
Yeosu: Forsythia — March 15, Azaleas — March 16
Busan: Forsythia — March 16, Azaleas — March 18
Tongyeong: Forsythia — March 18, Azaleas — March 18
Jeonju: Forsythia — March 20, Azaleas — March 27
Daejeon: Forsythia — March 22, Azaleas — March 26
Gangneung: Forsythia — March 21, Azaleas — March 23
Seoul: Forsythia— March 25, Azaleas — March 23
Suwon: Forsythia — March 28, Azaleas — March 29
Incheon: Forsythia — March 28, Azaleas — March 25
Chuncheon: Forsythia — March 30, Azaleas — April 1