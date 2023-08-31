Sports News

2023 Pak Se-ri World Match Golf Tournament Coming to Gijang In October

By Haps Staff

The 2023 Pak Se-ri World Match Golf Tournament is set to tee off in Busan this October.

This prestigious event, organized by the Se-ri Pak Hope Foundation, is scheduled for October 6th and 7th.

The tournament boasts an impressive lineup of golfing greats, including American women’s professional golf legends Se-ri Pak, Annika Sorenstam, and Karrie Webb.

Joining them on the green will be Korean women’s golf stars Hee-won Han, Joo-yeon Kim, and Na-yeon Choi.

Notably, the competition will also see the participation of renowned athletes from various sports, including Hyeong-taek Lee, Jeong-hwa Hyun, Lee Dong-guk, Tae-hwan Park, Jong-oh Jin, Seong-bin Yoon, and Su-ji Shin.

Busan City has already engaged in discussions with Chairwoman Se-ri Pak, pledging full cooperation to ensure the event’s success.

The city is hopeful that the presence of these global sports icons will not only add excitement to the tournament but also generate enthusiasm for the upcoming 2030 Busan World Expo.

