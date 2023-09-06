2023 Sancheong Expo Opens on September 15th

Beginning on September 15th, the ‘2023 Sancheong Expo offers a transformative journey to enhance human health.

Featuring eight expansive exhibition halls, including thematic and traditional medicine sections, the expo offers sensory-rich exhibitions, unique academic events, and top-notch safety measures.

Organized by the Sancheong World Traditional Medicine Port Aging Expo Committee, the expo runs for 35 days, from September 15th to October 19th, under the theme ‘Promise of the Future, Traditional Medicine in the World.’

Sancheong Expo aims to attract 1.2 million visitors from 30 countries, offering a sanctuary for health and healing. It showcases traditional medicine from around the world amidst the natural backdrop of Sancheong, with core themes of ‘health’ and ‘healing.’

The main venue, Donguibogamchon, hosts family-friendly healing experiences, 150 vibrant performances, and informative academic events. An anti-aging industry center on-site engages in export consultations and sales of local products.

The expo promotes Gyeongnam and Sancheong, contributing to the local economy while emphasizing comprehensive safety management and hosting a grand opening ceremony featuring captivating performances and an air show.