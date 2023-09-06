Image: Gyeongnam province
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

2023 Sancheong Expo Opens on September 15th

By Haps Staff

Beginning on September 15th, the ‘2023 Sancheong Expo offers a transformative journey to enhance human health.

Featuring eight expansive exhibition halls, including thematic and traditional medicine sections, the expo offers sensory-rich exhibitions, unique academic events, and top-notch safety measures.

Organized by the Sancheong World Traditional Medicine Port Aging Expo Committee, the expo runs for 35 days, from September 15th to October 19th, under the theme ‘Promise of the Future, Traditional Medicine in the World.’

Sancheong Expo aims to attract 1.2 million visitors from 30 countries, offering a sanctuary for health and healing. It showcases traditional medicine from around the world amidst the natural backdrop of Sancheong, with core themes of ‘health’ and ‘healing.’

The main venue, Donguibogamchon, hosts family-friendly healing experiences, 150 vibrant performances, and informative academic events. An anti-aging industry center on-site engages in export consultations and sales of local products.

The expo promotes Gyeongnam and Sancheong, contributing to the local economy while emphasizing comprehensive safety management and hosting a grand opening ceremony featuring captivating performances and an air show.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Dipirang Selected by KTO as a Must-Visit Night Destination in September

The Beauty of Jinju Silk Captivates Brazil

Gimhae’s Hwapocheon Selected as a Domestic Candidate Site for Ramsar Wetland City

Masan Museum Collaborates with National Asia Culture Center Foundation for Media Art Exhibition

Gyeongnam Culture and Arts Center to Hold Opera “The Barber of Seville”

Changwon City Tour Bus Will Run at Marine Nuri Park and Gyeonghwa Station from September 1st

The Latest

Crackdown on Illegal Lodgings Nets 13

Korea Destinations: Saryangdo Healing Coastal Road

Korea 101: The Book– Shares an In-depth Look at Korean Business

Busan Cafe Show Underway at BEXCO

Latin Film Festival Begins at the Busan Cinema Center

안첼로티는 레알 마드리드에서 어디로 가고 있으며 누가 그의 감독직을 대신할 것인가?

Busan
few clouds
25 ° C
25 °
25 °
69 %
5.1kmh
20 %
Wed
25 °
Thu
27 °
Fri
26 °
Sat
26 °
Sun
26 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 