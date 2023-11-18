2023 Sea Art Festival Comes to a Close Today

The 2023 Sea Art Festival, organized by the Busan Biennale Organizing Committee, concludes its 37-day journey today under the theme “Flickering Shores, Sea Imaginaries.”

The featured environmentally friendly projects by artists from coastal areas worldwide.

Approximately 130,000 visitors have attended, engaging in diverse programs such as manifestos, symposiums, and experience programs.

The exhibition, curated by Irini Papadimitriou from Greece, explored the impact of human activities on oceans, addressing issues like tourism, mining, overfishing, nuclear testing, and waste dumping.

A total of 42 works from 31 teams across 20 countries, all linked to coastal areas, were presented.

The festival utilized various spaces, including outdoor beaches, rivers, parks, and indoor public spaces. Notable installations included Ilgwang Swing by Son Mong-ju and Rumors of the Sea by Félix Blume at Ilgwang Beach, shedding light on marine ecology and environmental concerns. Works also incorporated existing structures, such as the former Ilgwang Church and village warehouses.

In addition to exhibitions, the festival featured connected programs like manifestos, symposiums, artist talks, and experience programs, drawing high audience participation.

The screening program, a new addition, explored deep-sea mining and climate concerns through short videos, garnering significant attention.

The Sea Art Festival strived to integrate into the local community and attract new visitors, with the Donghae Line connecting public transportation to Ilgwang Station.

Kim Seong-yeon, the executive chairman, emphasized the festival’s intention to provide a space for reflection on our relationship with nature.

The festival concluded with a celebratory event and remains open until 7 p.m. on November 19th.