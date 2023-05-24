2023 Sea Art Festival Set to Begin October 14th

The 2023 Sea Art Festival is scheduled to take place from October 14th to November 19th at Ilgwang Beach in Busan.

Organized by Busan City and the Busan Biennale Organizing Committee, the festival aims to showcase various artworks against the backdrop of the sea. Approximately 30 domestic and international artists will participate, utilizing Ilgwang Beach and other available spaces in the region.

Curated by Irini Papadimitriou from Greece, the exhibition theme for the 2023 Sea Art Festival is ‘Flickering Coast, Imagining Sea.’ It explores the beauty and fragility of coastal areas, emphasizing the irregularities caused by pollution issues, such as cruise tourism, wind power generation, overfishing, and sea level rise. The festival aims to inspire cities and local communities to imagine and contemplate common values and actions for a sustainable future.

With the sea being a vital resource for human survival, the festival seeks to reevaluate the relationship between humans and the marine environment. It aims to foster inclusive and creative ideas based on collaboration and coexistence, highlighting the role of coastal cities and communities as part of a global network. The festival intends to explore the recovery and potential of the sea while promoting the reimagining of the relationship between marine species, the environment, and humans through the medium of culture and art.