2023 Second Half Marine Healing Program Set to Begin in September

By Haps Staff

The “2023 Second Half Marine Healing Program,” is set to offer rejuvenating seaside experiences from September 2nd to October 29th every Saturday and Sunday at various coastal locations, including the 7 city beaches, Naru Park for swimming, and Amir Park.

The “Marine Healing Program” is a beloved marine tourism initiative known for promoting mental and physical well-being against the scenic backdrop of Busan’s coastal and river areas, with thousands participating in the first half of the year alone.

In the second half of the year, the program continues with four exciting activities: Nordic Walking, Singing Bowl Meditation, Sunset Pilates, and Beach Yoga. These activities are conducted against the picturesque coastal landscape, providing participants with unique and revitalizing experiences.

Nordic walking, utilizing walking sticks, enhances posture and muscle strength by engaging 90% of the body’s muscles.

Singing Bowl Meditation uses sound and vibration to alleviate stress and improve sleep quality. The program also offers tranquil Beach Yoga sessions and Sunset Pilates amidst sunset vistas.

Participation fees vary for each program and are available on a first-come, first-served basis through online registration on the Busan Ocean Healing website.

Participants who register by August 31st will enjoy a 10% discount, while on-site registration will be available for the remaining slots.

