“2023 Study in Korea Online Education Fair to Be Held From June 27

NIIED will hold the “2023 Study in Korea Online Education Fair (the First half)” for international students.

Name of the event: 2023 Study in Korea Online Education Fair (The First half)

Date: June 27th (Tue) – July 6th (Thu)

Introduction of main contents

– Studying in Korea, scholarship programs, information about Korean Universities, online application, online consultation, Live Chat

Participating universities: 65 universities

How to access and join the online education fair (Please see the attachment.)

– Visit the Study in Korea website (www.studyinkorea.go.kr) to select the online education fair link.

– Complete the registration and visit the website during the online education fair.

Website: www.studyinkorea.go.kr