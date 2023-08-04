2023 WT Yeongdo Triathlon World Cup Taking Place This Weekend

The “2023 WT Yeongdo Triathlon World Cup” is set to take place from August 5th to 6th in Yeongdo-gu.

The event, sponsored by Busan City and Yeongdo-gu, will be the first Triathlon World Cup held in the area, attracting 1,500 participants, including elite athletes and friends. The competition will be broadcast live in 140 countries.

The triathlon offers two categories: “Sprint” and “Standard Course.”

On the first day, elite male and female events will be held, followed by a citizen participation concert in the evening featuring performances by Ailee, Jusik, Sunhee, Burning Soda, and Team H.

Busan’s scenic coastal backdrop will provide a captivating setting for the colorful games and cultural events, offering a respite from the midsummer heat. To ensure a smooth event, traffic control will be implemented at certain locations.

The competition aims to showcase Busan’s beauty and promote cultural engagement through sports and entertainment, attracting local and international audiences alike.