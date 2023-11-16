2023 Yeonghonam Traditional Market Fair Taking Place at the BCC This Weekend

Busan and Jeonnam are joining hands for the “2023 Yeonghonam Traditional Market Fair,” creating a marketplace that showcases the unique offerings of 110 traditional market stalls.

The event is set to take place at the outdoor plaza of the Cinema Center from November 17 to 19.

Starting from 11 a.m. on the 17th, the three-day fair will bring together merchant associations from Busan and Jeonnam, aiming to promote and exchange diverse traditional market products. This collaborative effort seeks to expand sales channels for local products, contributing to the revitalization of traditional markets in both regions.

Overview of the 2023 Yeonghonam Traditional Market Fair:

Event Period: November 17 (Friday) to November 19 (Sunday)

November 17 (Friday) to November 19 (Sunday) Opening Ceremony: November 17, 3 p.m.

November 17, 3 p.m. Venue: Busan Cinema Center Outdoor Theater

Key Highlights:

Excellent Product Sales Center (101 booths): Featuring local specialties and food items.

Featuring local specialties and food items. Policy Promotion Center (9 booths): Showcasing initiatives like Yeonje Obangsangkwon Renaissance, cultural tourism markets, and Zero Pay.

Showcasing initiatives like Yeonje Obangsangkwon Renaissance, cultural tourism markets, and Zero Pay. Traditional Market Children’s Drawing Contest (November 18) and Kimchi-Making Event of Love (November 19).

Participating Traditional Markets: Representatives from Busanjin Market, Gupo Market, Gulbigol Yeonggwang Market, Goheung Traditional Market, and other traditional markets from Busan and Jeonnam will operate 101 booths, allowing visitors to experience and purchase unique regional specialties directly.

Additional Attractions: Aside from market stalls, the event will feature various activities for families and friends, including performances by the Jeonnam Marketplace Wandering Group, Merchant Singing Proud, housekeeping quizzes, and more.

Special Events: