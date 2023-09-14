Busan News

2023 Youth Me Event Operating Promotion Booth for 2030 Busan World Expo

By Haps Staff

The city of Busan is operating a promotional booth for the 2030 Busan World Expo as part of the 2023 Youth Me Event.

The booth was held at the movie temple outdoor plaza on September 14th and on Gunam-ro, Haeundae, from September 16th to 17th. This initiative aims to engage and inform the youth about the upcoming expo.

The booth will feature exhibitions showcasing eco-friendly 2030 Busan World Expo merchandise and keywords related to youth and the expo.

Visitors can explore and participate in various activities, including a photo zone capturing the spirit of the “Welcome Generation” and a puzzle photo zone.

One notable aspect of the booth is the presence of foreign supporter facilitators, who will explain the values and rationale behind hosting the 2030 Busan World Expo to visitors, fostering consensus and support among the youth.

The 2030 Busan World Expo promotional booth is a significant step in promoting the event and engaging the younger generation in the bid to host the expo.

