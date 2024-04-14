The 2024 42nd Busan Theater Festival is currently underway until April 28.

Event Information:

Date: April 13 – April 28

Venues: Busan Cinema Center Haneul Theater, Busan Arts Center Performance Hall, Space Small Theater, Open Art Hall, Busan Citizens Park, Myeongji Neighborhood Park, Suyeong National Sports Center

Admission Fee:

Integrated Admission Ticket – 130,000 won (access to 10 works)

General Admission – 30,000 won (access to 1 work)

Same-Day Sales: Available

Performance Schedule: