2024 42nd Busan Theater Festival

By Haps Staff

The 2024 42nd Busan Theater Festival is currently underway until April 28.

Event Information:

Date: April 13 – April 28

Venues: Busan Cinema Center Haneul Theater, Busan Arts Center Performance Hall, Space Small Theater, Open Art Hall, Busan Citizens Park, Myeongji Neighborhood Park, Suyeong National Sports Center

Admission Fee:

Integrated Admission Ticket – 130,000 won (access to 10 works)

General Admission – 30,000 won (access to 1 work)

Same-Day Sales: Available

Performance Schedule:

  1. Section B – Busan Cinema Center Sky Theater

    April 20 (Sat) ~ April 21 (Sun) 16:00: “Dark Box” by Theater Company Nuri (Running time: 120 minutes)

  2. Section U
    • Space Small Theater (Weekdays 20:00, Weekends 18:00)
      • April 17 (Wed) ~ April 18 (Thurs): “Container” by Theater Company Warm Person (Running time: 90 minutes)
      • April 22 (Mon) ~ April 23 (Tue): “Don’t Cross That River” by Art Group Highlight (Running time: 80 minutes)
      • April 25 (Fri) ~ April 26 (Sat): “Pay 30,000 won and go see our play, but rather buy a chicken with that money I’ll Eat” by Dramatic Art Experimental Group Early (Running Time: 70 minutes)
    • Open Art Hall (Weekdays 20:00, Weekends 18:00)
      • April 15 (Mon) ~ April 15 (Tue): “Today’s Earth” by Theater Company Daily Drama (Running Time: 80 minutes)
      • April 19 (Fri) ~ April 20 (Sat): “Coma” by Theater Company Big Picture Stage (Running time: 80 minutes)
      • April 24 (Wed) ~ April 25 (Thurs): “Wings, Sprout” by Busan Theater Institute Dongnyok (Running time: 90 minutes)
  3. Congratulatory Performance – Movie’s Jeonjeon Haneul Theater
    • April 28 (Sun) 14:00, 19:00: “Second Time” by Theater Company Actors, Audience, and Space (Running time: 100 minutes)
