The 2024 42nd Busan Theater Festival is currently underway until April 28.
Event Information:
Date: April 13 – April 28
Venues: Busan Cinema Center Haneul Theater, Busan Arts Center Performance Hall, Space Small Theater, Open Art Hall, Busan Citizens Park, Myeongji Neighborhood Park, Suyeong National Sports Center
Admission Fee:
Integrated Admission Ticket – 130,000 won (access to 10 works)
General Admission – 30,000 won (access to 1 work)
Same-Day Sales: Available
Performance Schedule:
- Section B – Busan Cinema Center Sky Theater
April 20 (Sat) ~ April 21 (Sun) 16:00: “Dark Box” by Theater Company Nuri (Running time: 120 minutes)
- Section U
- Space Small Theater (Weekdays 20:00, Weekends 18:00)
- April 17 (Wed) ~ April 18 (Thurs): “Container” by Theater Company Warm Person (Running time: 90 minutes)
- April 22 (Mon) ~ April 23 (Tue): “Don’t Cross That River” by Art Group Highlight (Running time: 80 minutes)
- April 25 (Fri) ~ April 26 (Sat): “Pay 30,000 won and go see our play, but rather buy a chicken with that money I’ll Eat” by Dramatic Art Experimental Group Early (Running Time: 70 minutes)
- Open Art Hall (Weekdays 20:00, Weekends 18:00)
- April 15 (Mon) ~ April 15 (Tue): “Today’s Earth” by Theater Company Daily Drama (Running Time: 80 minutes)
- April 19 (Fri) ~ April 20 (Sat): “Coma” by Theater Company Big Picture Stage (Running time: 80 minutes)
- April 24 (Wed) ~ April 25 (Thurs): “Wings, Sprout” by Busan Theater Institute Dongnyok (Running time: 90 minutes)
- Space Small Theater (Weekdays 20:00, Weekends 18:00)
- Congratulatory Performance – Movie’s Jeonjeon Haneul Theater
- April 28 (Sun) 14:00, 19:00: “Second Time” by Theater Company Actors, Audience, and Space (Running time: 100 minutes)