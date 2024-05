The 2024 Active King of Singers National Tour Concert – Busan will take place this Saturday with two concerts at BEXCO.

Event Information

Performance date: Saturday, May 25, 2024, 1 p.m., 7 p.m.

Performance location: Busan BEXCO Exhibition Hall 1, Hall 1

Ticket price: VIP 154,000 won, R 132,000, A 110,000