2024 Busan Global City Foundation Korean Class Registration Underway

The Busan Global City Foundation offers Korean classes to foreign residents living in Busan. It is available for anyone interested in the Korean language and culture.

Class Information

Korean class registration period: Through February 14, 2024

All students must take a level test before registering for the course.

Regular Beginner Class: March 4 – June 14, 2024

Regular Intermediate Class: March 4 – June 14, 2024

Venue:

Busan Global Center (13F National Pension Service Bldg. 1000 Jungang-daero, Yeonje-gu, Busan)

Busan Global Village (734 Gaya-daero, Busanjin-gu, Busan)

Youth Do Dream Center (772 Gaya-daero, Busanjin-gu, Busan)

For more detailed information about the 2024 BFIC Korean Class, visit here.