2024 Busan Biennale to Feature Diverse International Artists Under the Theme ‘Seeing in the Dark’

The 2024 Busan Biennale, set to run from August 17 to October 20, will showcase the works of 78 artists from 62 teams representing 36 countries, under the theme “Seeing in the Dark.”

The Biennale will utilize multiple venues, including the Busan Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, the Busan Museum of Modern and Contemporary History in the original downtown area, Hanseong 1918, and Choryangjae, an old house in Choryang-dong.

Exhibition directors Vera May and Philip Pirotte are curating the event.

A notable aspect of this year’s exhibition is the significant presence of African and Asian artists, who are often underrepresented in major art shows.

Artists like Nguyen Phuong Linh and Thuong Nguyen from Vietnam, as well as Thanh Soc and Kanita Thies from Cambodia, will present works that explore metaphorical themes such as Western domination, social power structures, and labor issues. Korean artist Hong Lee Hyun-sook will offer experiential works that engage the senses of hearing and touch in limited-vision settings.

Dina Nomena Andriarimanzaka from Madagascar, a descendant of the Becimisaraka dynasty, which inspired the exhibition’s main concept of “pirate enlightenment,” is also a highlight. The exhibition will feature works from Middle Eastern artists from conflict regions such as Palestine and Iran, as well as contemporary art from African countries like Ghana, Senegal, Jamaica, Côte d’Ivoire, and Togo.

In a special project collaboration with Panstar Cruises, visitors can experience video and installation works on a cruise, adding a unique element to this year’s Biennale.

For the full list of participating artists, visit the Busan Biennale website.